A Littlehampton man has been named and charged for using a mobile phone while driving.

Arun Police posted a photo of a vehicle yesterday on Facebook.

They said: “This vehicle was stopped by officers and as a result Stepanas Sustak, 32, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton, was arrested and has been charged for using a mobile phone and driving without insurance.

“He will appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on 25 June. #Littlehampton #NoExcuse”