Littlehampton litter pick: Children praised for helping tidy up Highfield play area in Wick

The Littlehampton Community Wardens organised a litter pick in Wick on behalf of Arun District Council, with support from Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 9:12 am

Residents were invited to join the team to clear up around the Highfield play area.

Children were given a choice of superhero masks to wear and free pencil sets for taking part. There were also free refreshments and a free raffle for all.

Alison said: “The kids who turned up to help were great and were rewarded with drinks and refreshments from us and prizes and certificates.

Littlehampton Community Wardens' litter pick at the Highfield play area in Wick. Picture: Arun District Council

“Well done to all the kids who helped – a credit to your parents.”