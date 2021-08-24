Residents were invited to join the team to clear up around the Highfield play area.

Children were given a choice of superhero masks to wear and free pencil sets for taking part. There were also free refreshments and a free raffle for all.

Alison said: “The kids who turned up to help were great and were rewarded with drinks and refreshments from us and prizes and certificates.

Littlehampton Community Wardens' litter pick at the Highfield play area in Wick. Picture: Arun District Council