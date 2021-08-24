Littlehampton litter pick: Children praised for helping tidy up Highfield play area in Wick
The Littlehampton Community Wardens organised a litter pick in Wick on behalf of Arun District Council, with support from Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 9:12 am
Residents were invited to join the team to clear up around the Highfield play area.
Children were given a choice of superhero masks to wear and free pencil sets for taking part. There were also free refreshments and a free raffle for all.
Alison said: “The kids who turned up to help were great and were rewarded with drinks and refreshments from us and prizes and certificates.
“Well done to all the kids who helped – a credit to your parents.”