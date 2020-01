The annual Littlehampton Leap, organised by Arun Divers, took place yesterday afternoon.

The event sees participants, typically dressed in fancy dress, leap into the River Arun for charity. This year’s beneficiaries were Coastal West Sussex Mind, an independent local mental health charity, and the Pink Pub Bike Club Foundation.

Littlehampton Leap, 2020

