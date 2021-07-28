Littlehampton girl to climb Snowdon for Guide Dogs charity

Five-year-old Paige, from Littlehampton, in her Mount Snowdon Charity climb top

Later this month, Paige Skinner will climb Mount Snowdon with mum Samantha, 32, and dad Mark, 34, in aid of the Guide Dogs charity.

The trio expect the climb to take about six to eight hours to complete, leaving enough time each way for breaks and for Paige and her family to enjoy the trek up the mountain.

During the first lockdown in spring last year, Paige’s developed an interest in raising money for the charity. Samantha said: “Paige wanted to raise money to help with the cost of training the dogs to give visually impaired people their independence.”

Samantha and Mark go climbing regularly, meaning Paige has been brought up in the lifestyle – and has developed the same passion for climbing as her parents.

Samantha said: “Paige has always wanted to climb Mount Snowdon.

“We took her there when she was seven months old, and she is always asking us to take her back.”

Donations have been flooding in since setting up Paige’s JustGiving site.

So far, she has managed to raise more than £500 of her £750 target.

Paige and her mum sit down every evening and go through the online donations and comments together, which Samantha said was helping her daughter become more determined and excited to climb Mount Snowdon.

Samantha added: “I am really excited for Paige.

“Obviously, Mark and I have done it a few times, but I think it will be so good for her to experience. She has really grown up since suggesting doing it. I have ordered her some t-shirts saying, ‘climbing for Guide dogs’ and ordered her a medal for when she gets to the top, which she will love.”