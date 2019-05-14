Littlehampton firefighters grateful for support at charity car wash

Littlehampton firefighters have added an extra sparkle to residents’ cars after showing their sponge-squeezing skills at Morrisons in Wick.

The crew set up a charity car wash base in the car park and handled a long line of vehicles in exchange for a donation.

Littlehampton firefighters with Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn and CLIC Sargent supporters. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951761a

They were raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity, as part of the annual national car wash league, and for Morrisons’ chosen charity, CLIC Sargent.

Watch manager Damien Hodgson thanked the store for facilitating the car wash and everyone who went along to support the event by giving so generously.

The team included crews from Littlehampton A watch and Littlehampton’s on-call retained section, who used hose reels, buckets and sponges to clean the cars.

Alison Whitburn, Morrisons Littlehampton community champion, said: “A total of £480 was raised for The Fire Fighters Charity and for Morrisons’ chosen charity, CLIC Sargent – amazing considering the weather and road closure.”

Four-year-old Finley Mead does his bit, with the help of firefighter Martin Green. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951792a

