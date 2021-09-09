Members of the Littlehampton District Lions Club saw a social media post by teachers Megan Merritt and Trish Goff from White Meadows appealing for funds to help them with a gardening project.

The club purchased and gifted the school with a wheelbarrow, children’s gardening gloves, hand trowels and spades, rake, watering can, fork, spade, secateurs, and netting.

John Taylor, from the Littlehampton District Lions Club, said: “The last eighteen months has been a very difficult time for us all and it is very satisfying to know that the provision of the equipment would help the academy’s children to rejuvenate their garden area and at the same time teach them to be responsible and patient, as well as giving them time out of the classroom, providing positive experiences.

President David Cook of Littlehampton Lions on the right, together with colleague David Bishop and staff members from the White Meadows Primary Academy, at the presentation. The club gifted the school with brand new gardening equipment for a school project

“This will have a lasting impact on their mental and emotional wellbeing.”

A spokesperson for White Meadows said: “We were incredibly grateful as a school to receive such a generous donation from the Lion’s club.