After two years away, the annual spectacular will be back on Saturday, October 30.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society chairman and commander-in-chief Barry Bastable said visitors to this year’s event could expect it to be a little different.

“2021 is an exciting time for the society,” he said.

The 2018 Littlehampton Bonfire Society parade

“It has a new committee who have been working hard to bring you a fantastic event.

“This year will be slightly different as our route has been amended.

“We have done this to improve access for vehicles being able to get around the route.

“We have also brought the start time forward for the main procession to 7.30pm.”

Littlehampton Bonfire Society chairman and commander in chief, Barry Bastable, makes plea for volunteers. Picture from Littlehampton Bonfire Society

Another change to the event is who can add to the bonfire. Mr Bastable said: “One big success under the new committee has been gaining the sponsorship of Recycle Southern of Bognor, who will be providing wood for our fire and clearing the site afterwards, thus saving the Society a lot of money.

“This means that we will not be accepting waste from other large businesses, but local residents are welcome to dispose of garden waste from Tuesday, October 26, to Thursday, October 28, from 9am to 5pm.” With so much to look forward to and to organise, the society has issued a plea for volunteers to help make the event a roaring success, with 120 more volunteers to marshall the event.

Volunteers are also needed to help set up crowd barriers, prepare the 2,000 torches and to help clean up on the Sunday morning.

Sue Baker, Littlehampton Bonfire Society press officer, said: “The night is an amazing annual event, but we just need the public to come forward and help us make it a great, safe, and fun evening for the town.”

Mr Bastable said: “May I personally take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support of our event and Society, and I look forward to speaking to and seeing residents and participants at our event on Saturday October 30, 2021.”