Jamie’s Wish Trust family fun day 2019 in pictures
Jamie’s Wish Trust held its 13th annual family fun day at Linden Park in Littlehampton on Saturday. The event will be opened by the Littlehampton Sea Cadets Band and was compered by Darren Power of Studio One Disco.
Fantastic entertainment during the afternoon included singers Joe Butt, Alex Mead and Tim Evernden, Sussex Tornado’s Cheerleaders, the Sussex Army Cadet Force Kitkar Display Team, a tug of war competition, Zorball, welly throwing, character walkabouts, a baby competition, dog show, craft stalls, a bouncy castle and Guile’s Reptiles.