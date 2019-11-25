In pictures: Children in Need in Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton
Pyjamas and spots were the order of the day for children supporting Children in Need in Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton. There were bake sales, dancing and Pudsey Bear fun at various venues, raising money for the charity.
Staff and pupils at White Meadows Primary Academy in Littlehampton raised nearly £500, Our Lady of Sion Junior School ran bake and home clothes sales throughout the week and the Sion School Nursery bake sale alone raised £90. Babyballet dancers at the Shoreham Centre, together with dancers from Brighton, Hove and Haywards Heath, raised £329.66, while Babyballet stars in Rustington and Bognor Regis raised £150.75.
Dressed in pyjamas and spots at White Meadows Primary Academy for Children in Need