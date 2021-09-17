Recreating the glamour of motor racing as it used to be, Revival is the only historic race meeting to be staged entirely in period dress. Friday’s highlights include Hot Rods, a tribute to Sir Stirling Moss, a celebration of British Racing Motors in association with Motul, and the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy – featuring Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button in his racing debut at Revival. Take a look through some of the photos from today’s action, find out everything you need to know about this year’s Goodwood Revival or take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2011 Goodwood Revivals.
Goodwood Revival 2021: 25 photos from the first day of the festival
Goodwood has come alive today as the celebration of bygone days, vintage fashion and wheel-to-wheel racing begins at Revival 2021.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 2:16 pm
