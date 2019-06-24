The show also included seasonal vegetables and fruit, a fun class for a model animal made from fruit or vegetables and, judged by popular vote, a prize for the most fragrant rose. Trophy winners were David Stubbings, Keith Hunter, Christina Goodwyn, Jennifer Wallace, Patrick Sims and Peter Jenkins. Other first prize winners were Celia Buckley, Primrose Buckley, Sarah Hill, Jane Lines, Carol Longman, Terry Longman, Amanda O’Shea, Beryl Patterson, Ann Smith and Alison Wilkinson.
Good year for the roses at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society
A good year for the roses has resulted in a magnificent display for East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual rose show. A magnificent variety and quality of roses was demonstrated at the Conservative Hall, East Preston, last Saturday, alongside sweet peas, specimen orchids, vases of beautiful early summer flowers, pot grown fuchsias, specimen cactus and succulents.
