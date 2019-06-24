DM1962354a.jpg. East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society flower show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190616-122702008

Good year for the roses at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society

A good year for the roses has resulted in a magnificent display for East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual rose show. A magnificent variety and quality of roses was demonstrated at the Conservative Hall, East Preston, last Saturday, alongside sweet peas, specimen orchids, vases of beautiful early summer flowers, pot grown fuchsias, specimen cactus and succulents.

The show also included seasonal vegetables and fruit, a fun class for a model animal made from fruit or vegetables and, judged by popular vote, a prize for the most fragrant rose. Trophy winners were David Stubbings, Keith Hunter, Christina Goodwyn, Jennifer Wallace, Patrick Sims and Peter Jenkins. Other first prize winners were Celia Buckley, Primrose Buckley, Sarah Hill, Jane Lines, Carol Longman, Terry Longman, Amanda O’Shea, Beryl Patterson, Ann Smith and Alison Wilkinson.

Keith Hunter's rose won first prize. Photo by Derek Martin DM1962289a
Jennifer Wallace won first prize. Photo by Derek Martin DM1962296a
Alison Wilkinson with her prize-winning gooseberries. Photo by Derek Martin DM1962346a
Patrick Sims won first prize. Photo by Derek Martin DM1962305a
