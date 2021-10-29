Georgina Gharsallah: police issue new appeal on missing Worthing mum’s birthday

Today (October 29) is Georgina’s birthday, and the fourth since she was last seen in March, 2018.

Sussex Police have urged the public to come forward if they have any information about what happened to Georgina four-and-a-half years ago.

The last confirmed sighting of Georgina was in Clifton Food and Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing, on the morning of her disappearance. She was wearing a coat with a fur-trim on the hood, a Monroe-style piercing and had her shoulder-length dark hair tied up, police said.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information on missing Georgina Gharsallah on her 34th birthday. Photo from Sussx Police

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: “This is the fourth birthday Georgina’s family have had to spend with the pain and heartbreak of not knowing where she is or what happened to her on that day.

“So far we have taken more than 2,000 reports and statements, and spoken to around 2,000 residents. We are grateful to everyone who has contacted us with any level of detail or potential sighting – these have all been explored, and we will continue to follow all reasonable lines of enquiry going forward.

“Someone out there knows what happened to Georgina that day, but even those who don’t know exactly what happened may have information that could help us in our investigation.

“No matter how small or insignificant you think a piece of information may be, please let us know about it. Combined with other intelligence we already have, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle that we need.”