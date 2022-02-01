Fire breaks out at Worthing shop

In a tweet, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said crews from Worthing and East Preston attended the scene, as well as East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire broke out in the shop in Chapel Road after residents in the flat above contacted the fire service just before 6.55pm.

In another tweet, WSFRS said: “Firefighters evacuated residents from adjoining properties and used hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire and contain it to the ground floor building.”

The incident started being scaled back just before 9pm but crews remained at the scene for a while longer.

