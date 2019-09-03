Extinction Rebellion hold funeral march in Shoreham

Dressed in black, carrying flowers and tombstones emblazoned with the letters RIP, protesters in Shoreham held a funeral march through the town on Sunday.

The march, organised by the town’s Extinction Rebellion branch, was ‘in memory of the flora and fauna which have perished as a result of the escalating climate crisis’.

Musicians lay on the ground

Dozens of adults and children, some carrying flags with the Extinction Rebellion logo and others holding up models of fish skeletons, walked from St Mary de Haura church in East Street to the Ropetackle roundabout via the A259.

A giant banner held by two mourners read ‘stop mass extinction - we must act now’.

Ahead of the march Stefan Lindon, a member of the group, said: “We are holding this march to help raise awareness of the climate emergency and how it will have an impact on everyone.

“We don’t want Shoreham-by-Sea to become Shoreham-under-Sea.”

Mourners carried a banner reading 'Stop Mass Extinction'

The group also recently put up new banners at the eastern gateway to Shoreham, highlighting ‘the perils of ever increasing traffic’ on the main coastal route – read more here.

