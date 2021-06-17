Elevenses at Arundel Lido: Littlehampton care home residents picked up by limousine for community coffee morning
Residents from Oakland Grange care home in Littlehampton were picked up by limousine for a trip to Arundel Lido to enjoy coffee, cake and ice cream with Arundel Castle as the backdrop.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:08 am
FA Holland sponsored the trip, which was part of the new Elevenses, The Community Cuppa morning at the lido.
Kim Maw, care manager, said: “A limousine was kindly arranged by FA Holland for our residents to travel into Arundel. This was thoroughly enjoyed by all who went. It was a wonderful experience. The residents enjoyed an ice cream, a coffee and cake while sitting in the sun.”
