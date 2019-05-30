Durrington Festival – all you need to know

Durrington Festival returns for its 28th year this weekend.

The festival kicks off on Saturday (June 1), and runs until Sunday, June 9.

The festival week all leads up to ‘Durrington’s Big Day’ – on Saturday, June 8 – at Pond Lane Park.

This year, there will be almost 50 pitches on site, ranging from amusements to promotional sites and charity stalls.

Chairman Jack Clements said: “We are really looking forward to a fun day for all the family on Saturday, with various events during the week leading up to it.

“This year we are holding our first car show with many types of cars. Also the usual dog show, arena events, stalls, funfair, carnival and evening concert there really is something for everyone.”

The carnival procession will weave its way from Yeoman Way to the park and the day will end with an evening concert.

This year’s festival theme is ‘jungle’.

There are still spaces available for stalls, the car show, Durrington’s Got Talent, the carnival and arena events.

People interested can email Durrington.festival@gmail.com or keep checking the Facebook page for regular updates.

