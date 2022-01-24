If interested in one of the dogs listed below please head to the Dogs Trust website.
1. Bailey
Bailey is a friendly, one-year-old malinois cross with an excitable character. He's full of beans and has lots of enthusiasm but will appreciate a calm approach when meeting for the first time.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Benji
Benji is a nine-year-old chocolate labrador with a friendly, yet sensitive character. He loves nothing more than the company of people and is always keen for cuddles or joining you on a fun, scent-filled walk.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Biggles
Biggles is an energetic three-year-old and finds it hard to contain his enthusiasm but his project handler has been teaching him calmer greetings, as well as new skills that he is making great progress with.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Dom
Dom is a young lurcher and full of beans. He's a fun and clever boy but can often become overwhelmed by the world around him.
Photo: Dogs Trust