Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team shared on Facebook, “Yesterday and today (January 24-25) we have been tasked along with Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station to reports of dogs in the River Arun.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to keep your dog on a lead when walking beside the river. It’s very easy for dogs to jump in, and end up at risk of being swept away.

“We also must highlight that if your dog does end up in the river never go in after it. The water coming out of the river mouth at this time of the year can be very cold. Every year pet owners lose their lives attempting to rescue their pets. Call for assistance and be ready to direct them to any animals or persons in the water.

Dogs rescued from River Arun. Photo from Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team. SUS-220125-181316001

“Thankfully in both of the incidents we have attended the dogs have been rescued safe and well.”