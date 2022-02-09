Dog saved from the River Arun in a six-minute RNLI rescue
Littlehampton RNLI volunteers successfully rescued a dog from the River Arun on Monday morning (February 7).
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:34 am
Just before 11am on Monday, February 7, the RNLI volunteers launched the Ray of Hope lifeboat in order to save a dog from the River Arun.
A spokesperson from the RNLI said: “Our volunteers launched our lifeboat, Ray of Hope, just before 11am yesterday, and they returned six minutes later with the dog.
“The dog was taken back to the station and was there until its owners came and picked their dog up.”
You can visit the {https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/coastal-walking/dog-walking|RNLI’s website for advice on how to walk your dog safely near the water.