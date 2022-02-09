Just before 11am on Monday, February 7, the RNLI volunteers launched the Ray of Hope lifeboat in order to save a dog from the River Arun.

A spokesperson from the RNLI said: “Our volunteers launched our lifeboat, Ray of Hope, just before 11am yesterday, and they returned six minutes later with the dog.

“The dog was taken back to the station and was there until its owners came and picked their dog up.”

Littlehampton RNLI volunteers rescued a dog from the River Arun on Monday February 7. Photo: Beth Brooks/RNLI