Bognor man injured in fatal M23 crash

A 54-year-old man from Bognor Regis was injured in a fatal collision on the M23 last week, Sussex Police has revealed.

Burgess Hill woman Abbie Hudson Harmes, 23, died in hospital three days after the silver Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a white Volvo lorry and a blue Hyundai Ioniq on the southbound carriageway, close to Junction 10, shortly before 4pm on Monday, May 1, police said.

Traffic at the scene of last week's M23 collision

Police said she had sustained serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Kings College Hospital in London, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday morning (May 4). Abbie's family issued a heartfelt tribute, which you can read here.

A police spokesman said: "Abbie, 23, of Icarus Avenue, Burgess Hill, had been travelling with her mother Julie, 51, who sustained minor injuries following the collision.

"The Volvo driver – a 22-year-old man from Uxbridge, Middlesex – and the Hyundai driver – a 54-year-old man from Bognor Regis – also sustained minor injuries."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Stonewall.