Blind man from Worthing thanks 'wonderful people' who helped him after fall

A blind man who fell over in the street in Worthing last week has thanked the 'wonderful people' who helped him.

On Tuesday, May 14, Richard Jones was walking on the north side of Mill Road, between Elm Grove and West Avenue, on his way home from work when he tripped on the pavement, grazing his hands and leaving him shaken.

Richard Jones has been registered blind since the age of 3. Picture: Kate Shemilt

A driver pulled over to make sure he was okay, followed by the driver behind. A woman who was walking past also stopped to make sure he was alright.

The 51-year-old rehabilitation officer for the visually impaired from Grand Avenue, Worthing, said he wanted to thank these ‘wonderful people out there who need recognition’.

He said: “It was really kind of them.

“You hear so many bad things happening in the world, and hear of so many bad people, that you do not expect these things to happen.”

Mr Jones lost his sight aged three in 1973 and has been registered blind since, using a white cane when he is walking.

He lost his sight due to a form of arthritis that affects children, and this has affected his ability to walk.

While people were generally helpful, Mr Jones called for the public to interact more with the disabled community.

“Get to know the person beyond the disability”, he said.