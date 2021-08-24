Jessica Walker and Nicola Foster are on a tour of Britain to promote lidos and the benefits of swimming, and their visit to Arundel last Friday was their third in Sussex.

The Lido Ladies said: “If you’re looking for some family fun this summer, look no further than Arundel Lido.

“Wow! We have never swum anywhere where you can look up and see a castle. Usually we are ladies in a lido but at Arundel, we felt like princesses in a pool.”

Jessica Walker and Nicola Foster, The Lido Ladies, at Arundel Lido. Picture: Kevin Clarke @namekreative

The pair checked out the 25-metre pool and children’s pool and noted both are heated to 28 degrees.

Nikki Richardson, lido manager, and her team have been working hard to encourage children to come to the pool for swimming lessons and The Lido Ladies were very complimentary about their commitment to teaching children to swim.

They said: “Swimming lessons for children have been a casualty of the pandemic. We are an island nation and every child should have the opportunity to learn to swim.

“It was fantastic to see how committed Arundel Lido is to providing a safe warm pool and instruction so that children can become confident in the water.

“How lovely to hear the instructor saying ‘lie on your back and imagine you have a fairy cake on your tummy button that you need to keep dry’. The swimming instruction was as magical as the castle.”

Book a session through Arundel Lido’s website at arundel-lido.com.

The Arundel Lido visit followed The Lido Ladies’ trips to Pells Pool in Lewes and Saltdean Lido earlier this year.