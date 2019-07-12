Arundel brewhouse wins battle for planning permission over large signs

One of Arundel's newest landmarks has won a battle to keep its prominent advertising signs.

The Brewhouse Project opened in Lyminster Road at the beginning of April, but was soon forced to apply for retrospective planning permission for its large signs after an anonymous complaint said they affected 'the character of the local area'.

The Brewhouse Project's signs

Following a publicity campaign and planning process which saw an overwhelming number of positive public comments, permission was granted for the signs to stay.

Director Stuart Walker said: “We are absolutely overjoyed with the result and incredibly grateful to the almost 400 people who supported our application via the planning portal.”

The application received 390 representations of support or no objection, and one objection.

Planning officers received no objections from two consultees - Highways England and County Highways.

The Brewhouse Project brings together two local businesses in Arundel Brewery and Edgcumbes Coffee Roasters, with the aim to have beer brewed and coffee roasted on-site.

Located in the old Crossbush Farm Shop, the owners had argued large signage was vital in attracting passing trade and competing with the nearby McDonald's and Beefeater, which also have large branding.

The Brewhouse Project has prominent ‘Brewhouse’ branding on the back plus ‘The Brewhouse Project’ and two logos on the front.

The planning officer's report said: "The business has to be bold to make a success where numerous farm shops have failed before. It also has to be recognised that, as the business is now up and running, there will be more activity on site such as parked cars and use of the outside seating area so that the building will not appear as an isolated building in a solely agricultural landscape.

"The design and location of the advertisement are not considered to have an unacceptably adverse impact upon visual amenity nor will residential amenity of nearby properties be unacceptably affected."

In the absence of harm to amenity or public safety, said the report, it was approved subject to certain conditions.