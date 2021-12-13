Armed forces veteran to conquer Everest for Chestnut Tree House

Simon Poland, 39, will be climbing Everest next November, in a daring bid to raise money for Chestnut Tree House.

A former soldier in the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment who served tours in Northern Ireland and Bosnia, Mr Poland now runs a commercial and domestic cleaning business called South Coast Cleaning and Property Care. He said the idea for the climb emerged from a desire to 'put some good back in the world.'

"I've raised money for Chestnut Tree House before, I think they do some fantastic work," he said. "I wanted to push myself a little bit more, and raise some awareness of what they do. I thought it would be nice to do something positive with Covid happening and stuff."

Mr Poland served in the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment

Mr Poland, who lives in Littlehampton but often works in Bognor Regis, aims to climb up to Camp 2 in Mount Everest. At an impressive 22,000 feet, it might not be the peak of the mountain, but it'll nonetheless demand a lot of technical skill and physical determination, something Mr Poland hopes his time in the army will help him with.

"Because of the lock down it was hard train, I couldn't get out to Wales and places like that. So instead, I've been going to Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth and walking over it after work, and I was quite fortunate this Summer, I was able to get out some Tenerife, so I was able to get some training done out there, so I feel ready and I've been training in the gym and stuff. Where I'm ex-military, I think I've got a bit of drive in myself and I want to put some good back in the world."