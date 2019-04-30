Apache Attack Helicopter spotted at Shoreham Airport

A military helicopter designed to hunt and destroy tanks has been spotted at Shoreham Airport.

The Apache Attack Helicopter was seen at the airport over the weekend and on Monday afternoon.

The helicopter in Shoreham

A spokesman for Shoreham Airport said the airport was unable to comment on military activity, but said: “The airport has a long history of supporting the military and is pleased to be able to do so.”

According to the British Army website, the Apache Attack Helicopter is designed to hunt and destroy tanks and has ‘significantly improved’ the Army’s operational capability.

“The Apache attack helicopter can operate in all weathers, day or night and detect, classify and prioritise up to 256 potential targets in a matter of seconds,” the website said.

“It carries a mix of weapons including rockets, Hellfire missiles and a 30mm chain gun, as well as a state of the art fully integrated defensive aid suite.”

The helicopter in Shoreham

SEE MORE: Shoreham Coastguard’s challenge raises more than £3,000 for beach wheelchair for disabled children

Sex predator who raped a young woman at a West Sussex railway station is jailed

Memorial service to remember Sussex Police officer killed in Shoreham