Amy Hart's agent addresses rumours she has been signed for another dating show

Amy Hart's agent has addressed rumours that the Love Island star from Worthing has been signed up to appear in another dating show.

The Sun reported today that the former air hostess has been signed up to appear in the E4 series Celebs Go Dating, which sees celebrities go on dates with members of the public.

Amy Hart has been rumoured to appear on another TV dating show. Picture: ITV

Several former Love Island contestants have appeared on the show for a second chance at looking for love, as well as high profile names such as Katie Price and Kerry Katona.

Worthing's Lady C will appear in the latest series, and her episode was filmed in Pitch in Warwick Street.

When asked by the Herald about these rumours, Amy's agent denied it was happening - but could it be on the cards for the future?

She said: "There is no truth in this, but Amy is a huge fan of the show."