Nicky Clark has already smashed her £1,500 target, having started on her big birthday in May, but she is keeping going until all 50 challenges are completed.

Most of the ideas are her own but some have come from friends, family and colleagues.

Nicky said: “Some will be personal challenges, some will be active challenges and some will have a sponsorship target attached.

“My boss challenged me to give up wine for 50 days and a family member has challenged me to dye my hair a funky colour.

“The challenges have made me try so many different things that I wouldn’t usually do. For example, I took on a 120ft abseil challenge down Peacehaven’s White Cliffs which I was so nervous about, but I loved it and want to do it all over again.”

The idea for Nicky’s 50th Challenge followed a difficult 49th birthday last year. Furloughed and struggling to think of ways to celebrate in lockdown, Nicky asked friends and family to donate what they would have spent on her gift to Chestnut Tree House in return for a homemade cake.

Many lemon drizzles later, Nicky had raised £250 and was determined to add to that total. She gave herself a year, from her 50th birthday until May 2022, to complete 50 challenges.

Nicky said: “Chestnut Tree House makes such a big difference to local families and it’s been a really difficult year for charities and fundraising.

“I’d encourage anyone to fundraise and try something new. It doesn’t matter how big or small your fundraising is, every penny helps.

“You can even give your time and volunteer. There’s a way to get involved for everyone.”