Peek behind the scenes at an innovative new drinking experience in Arundel

Beer buffs and coffee connoisseurs will soon get to see how their favourite drinks are made at a pioneering new venue.

The Arundel Brewery and Edgcumbes Coffee Roasters, have teamed up to form The Brewhouse Project, a bar-cum-café that lets visitors see the beer being brewed and the coffee being roasted.

The old Crossbush Farm Shop which will become home to The Brewhouse Project

They are preparing to move into what was formerly Crossbush Farm Shop, off Lyminster Road, south of Arundel.

The owner of Arundel Brewery, Stuart Walker, claimed it would be a first for the UK and said the emphasis was on freshness and a local feel.

“I think there’s a movement starting to happen around local products,” he said.

“You can’t have freshness without being local and that’s what we’re trying to bring here.

“Alongside the bar and the café, customers are going to be able to see their drinks being produced.”

Stuart said that by keeping it local, visitors could experience flavours that are not possible from the supermarket where so much emphasis is placed on maximising shelf-life.

“Visitors will be able to smell the beer and the coffee being produced,” he said.

“We’ll have a coffee roasting machine to the right and towards the back all of the beer brewing equipment, from the mash tun, where the grains are mashed and stirred, through to a large tank called a copper and the fermenting equipment.

“We’ll then can the beer on-site as well.”

Part of the community theme has come from a crowdfunding campaign, which has already passed its £10,000 initial target.

Donators receive rewards at various increments, from bar tabs and private dining to having their name inscribed on the wall.

The money raised will go towards renovating the building, including a mezzanine for community projects and parties.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from the public,” said Stuart.

“We want this to be a place for local people but also help to bring in visitors from outside the area.”

The plan is to have the bar and café element up and running by October before introducing the brewing and roasting equipment.

The crowdfunder runs until July 31 and can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-brewhouse-project