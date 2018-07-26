Volunteer roles in the Littlehampton area

There are new volunteer opportunities added to the do-it website every week, so if you can’t see anything that interests you now, make sure you check back again soon.

Go to www.do-it.org and search using your postcode.

Ferring Country Centre is looking for a new trustee

-

Trustee – Ferring Country Centre

Ferring Country Centre provides meaningful training and work experience for people with learning disabilities.

Its customers develop work and social skills by assisting them with operating a riding therapy unit, which provides riding therapy for approximately 600 children and adults with disabilities per month, a garden centre, cafe, charity shop and animal farm.

It ensures those who attend have an enhanced quality of life; to learn life skills and help achieve their dreams and wishes.

A new trustee is sought to join and complement the competencies, experience and expertise of its current board of trustees.

Trustees are responsible for the overall running and management of the charity and oversee all the major decisions.

-

Volunteer coaches – Emerging Futures CIC

Emerging Futures CIC believes that everyone has the potential to grow, learn and achieve the best they can in everything they do.

They are looking for volunteers to work in the community supporting people in recovery from addiction; working towards building a recovery community across West Sussex.

Role requirements are as follows: recovery coach, in their own sustained recovery for six months or more; family coach, have experience of family member addiction; and community coach, want to make a difference in their community.

You must be over 18 for this role and a DBS check will be required.

-

Volunteer – Carers Support West Sussex

Carers Support West Sussex is looking for volunteers to work alongside and support the carer wellbeing worker to provide a confidential space for carers to meet on a regular basis to off-load and gain information and support.

You will: provide active listening, response, reassurance and personalised support to enable carers to share emotions to reduce stress and feelings of loneliness and isolation; and identify carer needs, signposting carers to the countywide response line for further support and onward referrals to the appropriate service and/or feeding back to the specialist support worker for further action to be taken on a one-to-one basis.

-

Volunteer – Littlehampton Child Contact Centre

Can you spare one Saturday morning a month? Volunteers are needed to join the Littlehampton Child Contact Centre team.

The centre is a safe, friendly place where children of separated families can spend time with their non-resident parent.

They meet between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church Hall on the first and third Saturday of each month.

Applications are sought from both men and women; two references and a DBS will be required.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

---

