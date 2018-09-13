Volunteer opportunities in Litlehampton and across Arun

Volunteer Now! is aiming to encourage even more people to volunteer in the community.

We work with organisations and individuals to help people find volunteer roles that are enjoyable, rewarding and fit in with their lifestyles. If you have thought about volunteering why not get in touch to see how we can help you.

For more about Volunteer Now! on their website - www.do-it.org

Curriculum support – Arundel C of E School

Adults are needed with special knowledge of topics the school uses in lessons to bring learning alive.

Volunteers will be assigned a teacher/class exploring a particular topic and together they will tailor the volunteer opportunity, for about an hour a week.

You must have a warm personality, with the ability to engage small children in conversation, good listening skills, the ability to work closely with teachers/teaching assistants and the head teacher, a good sense of humour, a good understanding of the ethos of the school and be reliable. You must be over 18 for this role.

-

Museum steward – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum exists to acquire, conserve and display objects related to Arundel’s history and heritage; creating a gateway to the past in an exciting and inspiring learning environment which is accessible to all.

Volunteers are needed to act as stewards both at front of house and in the museum.

Tasks might include meeting and greeting members of the public, dealing with tourist information enquiries, taking money for admissions and items sold in the shop, giving information with regard to the exhibits and answering any other questions visitors may have.

Receptionist skills would be useful and you must enjoying meeting people; an interest in local history would also be an advantage.

-

Littlehampton carers support group – Carers Support West Sussex

Carers Support helps carers from all communities across West Sussex by providing practical information and emotional support.

Volunteers will work alongside and support the carer wellbeing worker to provide a confidential space for carers to meet on a regular basis to off load and gain information and support.

You will provide active listening, response, reassurance and personalised support to enable carers to share emotions to reduce stress and feelings of loneliness and isolation; and identify carer needs: signposting carers to the countywide response line for further support and onward referrals to the appropriate service and/or feeding back to the specialist support worker for further action to be taken on a one-to-one basis.

-

Planning assistant – CPRE Sussex

Volunteers are needed to help CPRE Sussex to protect the countryside in your area from inappropriate and damaging housing and other developments.

You will have a role in monitoring planning applications and local plans to help identify inappropriate proposals that they may wish to oppose.

You will then be able to work with other experienced volunteers and local action groups to submit objections and/or seek to improve proposals so as to protect the local countryside.

Previous experience of the planning process is useful, but not essential as knowledge and experience can be gained in the role.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

