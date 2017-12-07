VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Lend a hand and help to make a difference

Every day charities and organisations make a difference to our community; the services they provide could be a lifeline to the people (and animals) around you.

But they need help, and that’s where you come in! Here are just a few of the volunteer roles that are available, find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Seasonal assistant groundsperson – Littlehampton Sportsfield Trust

The Littlehampton Sportsfield aims to create, develop, coordinate and promote opportunities for all the community to participate in sport, physical activity and recreation leading to an improved quality of life, health, social and emotional wellbeing.

They are looking for volunteers to assist their groundsman with the maintenance of the facilities, and help to ensure that they remain at a high standard for the use and enjoyment of all.

Duties might include: pitch rolling, grass cutting, strimming and hedge trimming, plus other seasonal work.

Join a friendly and welcoming team, and gain new skills and experiences while working outdoors in the fresh air.

This is a flexible role that you can fit around your other commitments, and previous volunteers have thoroughly enjoyed the role.

-

Residents’ social activity/wellbeing – Green Willow Care Home

Green Willow Care Home is a residential care home for the elderly and they are looking for someone to improve the social well-being of their residents.

Activities to include chatting, reading (newspaper/book), sharing hobbies and craft activities and gathering information about residents’ social histories.

A great opportunity for a volunteer to gain work or educational experience or for a semi-retired person to remain active in the community.

You can volunteer for as few or as many hours as you would like.

-

Magazine compiler – The Voice of Progress

The Voice of Progress was formed in 1975 and is wholly run and supported by volunteers.

They produce fortnightly recordings of local news, taken with permission from local newspapers, and also a talking magazine.

They are looking for volunteers who would like to join the production team, producing a magazine for inclusion in the recordings.

The magazine runs to about 35 minutes and the packages are very varied and diverse.

The volunteers would be self-sufficient, preparing, producing and recording their magazines but there would always be a very friendly team who will help and support with the production.

-

Swimming pool helpers – Arun Dolphins Swimming Club For the Disabled

Arun Dolphins Swimming Club for the Disabled provides a safe and happy environment for people with disabilities of all ages by helping them to enjoy the benefits that the water can bring.

They meet every Wednesday at Littlehampton Swimming Pool at 6.30pm for one hour.

Volunteers can be pool helpers who assist and encourage members in the water.

They also need people trained in pool safety who give help if needed.

Dolphins pay for the training, which is carried out at the pool, normally on a Sunday.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk