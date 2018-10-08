To be glad and generous for harvest

Part of the natural world’s rhythm at this time of year is gathering in the harvest. Living in this part of the world and driving around the countryside we see the harvest in action. Fields with machines going up and down, spraying, fertilising, ploughing, sowing and harvesting. It demonstrates how much work goes in to producing our food.

Despite all the difficulties that our British climate can throw at us, we do have a harvest we can rely on, year after year. We can still be sure that our shops will be full of food even with difficult weather conditions, and we know that when we turn a tap there’ll be water for us to drink.

Not everyone around the world can say the same – there are many countries where a poor harvest means starvation and where the nearest water is miles away. It’s an amazing privilege to be able to go to a supermarket and choose from shelves piled high with food. It’s easy to forget all the work that goes into growing, packaging and transporting our food to us.

We live in a world where we depend on other people for the things we eat and drink, and it’s good to remember and celebrate them. It’s also good to remember and celebrate the God who makes all of this possible. The world was created good and fruitful.

And it is still a place full of beauty and abundance.

There are good gifts for all – if we remember to share and be generous towards people who have less than us.

These are not only in faraway countries but also here in our country, where many people depend on food banks to feed themselves and their families.

God is generous to us and the Bible tells us that we’re meant to care for the earth and share his generosity with others.

So, as we give thanks for the harvest perhaps there are also ways in which we might be able to share our good gifts with someone else who has less than us?

May God help us all to be both glad and generous.