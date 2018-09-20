Support St Barnabas House during Make a Will Month

Are you looking to write or update your will? Would you like to learn more about how you can help St Barnabas House provide palliative and end of life care for local people for years to come?

You could make a real difference to the lives of the people we support by getting involved in our Make a Will Month during October.

We’ve teamed up with local solicitors who have generously agreed to take part in our Make a Will Month by donating their time and expertise to help you create a will or update an existing one.

All we are asking for in return is a donation to St Barnabas House.

Solicitors taking part are located across the St Barnabas House area, from Shoreham to Littlehampton and from Worthing to Storrington and Pulborough.

To book your appointment, please choose a solicitor from our website and contact your chosen firm directly.

The donation will be requested on your first visit.

Suggested donations are £60 for amending an existing will (codicil), £110 for a straightforward single will or £160 for an uncomplicated joint will.

There is no obligation to include a gift in your will if you are taking part in Make a Will Month, however you might be interested to learn that the care of one in four of our patients is funded by gifts in wills.

Every gift in every will really does make a difference.

To find out more please visit www.stbh.org.uk/makeawillmonth or contact 01903 706351 or wills@stbh.org.uk.

