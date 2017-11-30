ST BARNABAS: New service at hospice supports people with advanced respiratory disease

People often mistakenly think that hospices, including St Barnabas House, only care for people with cancer.

In actual fact, we provide specialist palliative care for adults with a whole multitude of life-limiting illnesses.

Within the last two years we have employed nurses to provide dedicated specialist support for patients with renal failure, liver disease, advanced heart failure and dementia.

The most recent addition to our team of disease specific nurses is Nicolette Thornton, our advanced respiratory disease nurse.

Nicolette has been part of our disease specific nursing team since April 2017 and heads up the respiratory service, working with a consultant, two physiotherapists and a physio technician to support those with advanced respiratory disease.

This move was a development of the support we previously provided for these patients as opposed to a brand new role.

The service offers support and advice for those with advanced respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung fibrosis and lung cancer.

The team provides symptom management for breathlessness and anxiety while the physiotherapists provide exercise and relaxation classes.

As with all the disease specific nurses at St Barnabas House, Nicolette is able to refer patients to our other services, including the Day Hospice, our family services team and therapy and support team.

You can get in touch with Nicolette via the clinical admin team at St Barnabas House who can be contacted during office hours on 01903 706350.