ST BARNABAS: Merry Christmas from St Barnabas House

Christmas is a time for festivities and celebration for most of us, but please do spare a thought this year for those currently receiving palliative care, or the families who may have recently lost a loved one.

St Barnabas House will remain open over the Christmas period for those who are sadly unable to return home.

Our community team and Hospice at Home team will also continue to visit patients in their own homes.

We are very fortunate to have such dedicated staff and volunteers who are willing to work over Christmas, and I would like to say a big thank you to all of those who are doing just that.

We recently held our annual Christmas tree light switching on ceremony at the hospice and were delighted to be joined by two very special guests, Dr Alan Kingsbury and former matron Margaret Stroud.

Both played very important roles during the early years of St Barnabas, and it was a pleasure to invite them to switch the lights on with us.

I would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has made a donation to our Light Up a Life appeal so far, and to all of you who attended one of our services on Monday, December 11.

At the time of writing your donations have helped us to raise in excess of £33,500!

Your generosity never ceases to amaze me.

This will be the last column I write before Christmas, so I would like to take the opportunity to wish you a very Merry Christmas on behalf of us all here at St Barnabas House.