St Barnabas House provides end-of-life care in a friendly environment

Most patients receiving end-of-life care from St Barnabas House, given the choice, say they would like to spend their last days at home.

For those who are unable to stay at home, our in-patient unit offers expert care in a welcoming, homely environment.

Our in-patient unit has 20 beds across five wings, including a family room on each wing. All rooms are private with en-suite facilities and each wing has a comfortable communal lounge where patients and families can relax.

Our ward team ensures the in-patient unit is always a friendly, warm and calm environment for patients. Our nurses are very experienced and many have specialist knowledge in palliative care.

Of the 1,610 patients cared for by St Barnabas House during 2017/18, 461 people were admitted to our in-patient unit. The average in-patient stay for patients receiving end of life or palliative care was 12.6 days.

It costs £8,260 a day to pay for all the care provided in our in-patient unit, with a 24 hour stay for a patient costing £625.

Find out more at www.stbh.org.uk/in-patient-unit

Are you having a clear out at home? Our St Barnabas House charity shops are in need of your donations.

We are looking for good quality items to sell in our shops, including clothing and accessories, shoes and handbags, bric-a-brac, small electrical items, books, toys and games. Some of our shops also take furniture, and larger items can be collected.

If you would like to make a donation, please drop your items off at your local shop or at our retail distribution centre. You can find all the details of our shops at www.stbh.org.uk/shops

