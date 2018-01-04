ST BARNABAS: Go Sugar-free for St B!

Happy New Year everyone! I hope you all had a wonderful festive season and aren’t regretting too much overindulgence, although if you are we have the perfect solution for you.

We’ve just launched a brand new fundraising campaign called Sugar-free for St B, and it’s exactly what it says on the wrapper.

If you’ve enjoyed a few too many sweets or candy canes this Christmas you could get healthy and raise money for your local hospice at the same time by going sugar-free in 2018.

We’re encouraging people to give up sugar during January or February, or perhaps as a new year’s resolution, and ask friends and family for sponsorship to raise money for St Barnabas House.

You could give up sweets, biscuits, or sugar in your tea, or give up all three!

Ask your friends to sponsor you and help us to provide vital hospice care.

To find out more about Sugar-free for St B visit www.stbh.org.uk/sugar-free or, if you would like us to send you a sponsor form, please contact our fundraising team at fundraising@stbh.org.uk or 01903 254777.

If you don’t fancy giving up sugar but would still like to get healthier this year, why not sign up for one of our exciting challenge events in 2018?

You could run a marathon, ride over the South Downs, trek up a mountain, abseil down the Spinnaker Tower, jump out of an aeroplane – the list is endless!

Find our full list of events at www.stbh.org.uk/events

Finally I would like to wish you all a healthy and prosperous 2018.