Say ‘I heart my hospice’ during Hospice Care Week to help support St Barnabas House

Next week is Hospice Care Week, an annual national campaign that aims to raise awareness of hospice care across the UK. It also gives you the chance to get involved with your local hospice.

Throughout Hospice Care Week, together with other hospices from across the country, St Barnabas House will be educating people about the hospice care services we provide and addressing the misconceptions and fears that many people have about hospices.

Hugh Lowson

Now is your chance to show your support for the work St Barnabas House does by saying ‘I heart my hospice’.

You can get involved in Hospice Care Week by doing some volunteering or fundraising, participating in an event, visiting a St Barnabas House charity shop or by making a donation to help the hospice to continue providing vital care for your local community.

It could even be as simple as sharing why you heart St Barnabas House on social media by tagging us and using the hashtag #HeartMyHospice to show your support.

We will be sharing videos on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles throughout Hospice Care Week, so please help us to raise awareness of the hospice by sharing those.

Keep an eye out for our Hospice Outreach Project which will visit locations across Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield throughout October. The team will be encouraging members of the public to get involved in Hospice Care Week by writing why they heart St Barnabas House on an ‘I heart my hospice because...’ chalkboard.

Find out how you can heart your hospice at www.stbh.org.uk/heartmyhospice

---

