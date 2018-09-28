NHS encourages people in West Sussex to join The Big Health and Care Conversation

Following the annual general meeting of NHS Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, the NHS is calling for people to take part in its Big Health and Care Conversation to help to shape local health services.

Do you have ideas about how health and care services can be further improved?

The Big Health and Care Conversation is your chance to have a say

Can you see how things can be done better for patients and our local communities?

The NHS is changing, and is starting to work differently to meet the new demands of today such as increasing demand on services and limited money to pay for new teams and local services.

The Big Health and Care Conversation is an opportunity for everyone to find out more about plans to change the way services work together, improve care and ensure that people can continue to receive high quality, affordable care for years to come.

It is also your chance to have your say, make suggestions, and work with the NHS and organisations which provide care.

Sign up today for one of next two key events as part of the Big Health and Care Conversation. Meet with health and care professionals, talk about local priorities, and share your ideas about how improvements could be made.

You don’t have to know anything about the NHS to come along; you don’t have to be involved in services or have any experience.

If you have a passion for health and care services, and want to make sure high quality services can continue for you, your family and your community, we want you to join us.

The events are taking place on Tuesday, October 30, from 10am to midday in Chichester; and Thursday, November 8, from 5pm to 7pm in Worthing.

At the events there will be a range of discussions to get involved in, and an opportunity to ask your questions, share your ideas, and join the conversation.

You can find out more about the events, and book your place, on the CCG’s website: www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk

Some of the areas for discussion are access to GP services, how we support those members of our community who are frail and need more help, making best use of medicines, and making sure mental health is considered equally with physical health.

There will also be an opportunity to hear more about, and discuss the work of, the regional sustainability and transformation partnership of 24 organisations across Sussex and East Surrey who are working together to improve services at a regional and local level.

We really hope people will join with us for these events and join in the conversation so together we make sure people across Coastal West Sussex can receive the help and care they need, and are supported to live healthy lives, now and for many years to come.

Find out more on our website www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk and ask any questions about the Big Health and Care Conversation. You can also email: contactus.coastal@nhs.net or call 01903 708400.

