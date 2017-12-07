MAYOR’S MOMENT: Feeling festive!

My first engagement was not until Thursday when I attended The Flower Shop in Wick’s Christmas event in aid of St Barnabas House hospice.

I love my visits into Wick as it has such a strong community spirit and no matter how big or small the event they are always very well supported by the locals, and this was no exception.

Michelle Bly and her team at The Flower Shop had been working away making an enchanting colourful window displays, floral prizes, gifts and much more, and I was delighted to see that they had created a festive floral frame for people to take photos in.

Everywhere you looked their seasonal delights twinkled and glistened truly showing Christmas is on its way, and by the end of the event they raised £560 for the charity.

The following morning I went over the river to the Boat House Bistro who were celebrating being fully up and running following the fire earlier in the year.

Julie is a force to be reckoned with and, despite the fire making the kitchen unusable, I thought it was brilliant that within weeks she had cleaned through, redecorated and reopened to serve drink and cakes – but now she finally has her food flowing again.

It being December 1 she was keen to start the month off with a seasonal kick and had invited children from St Mary’s School to enjoy hot chocolate and decorate the tree.

It was great talking to the children and finding out about all that they have planned for the festive season and how much they are looking forward to Christmas.

That evening I was due to attend a carol service organised by the RNLI at the Littlehampton Baptist Church.

However, like many, I had been fighting against an infection for a few days which finally got the better of me and it was with much disappointment I was unable to attend.

I have since learned that the event went exceptionally well and wish the RNLI well and thank them for the hard work that they do.

On Saturday morning, as I was still not feeling 100 per cent, I wanted to wrap up under the duvet and watch Christmas films, however I decided to try once more to fight against feeling poorly so went to my first engagement at River Beach Primary School where they were having a PTA Christmas get together.

With kids running around, hot chocolate pouring freely and bacon butties at the ready it was great to see all enjoying themselves.

I then went onto the Artisan Market in town where I was asked to judge the most festive stall.

With so many wonderful hand-crafted gifts and seasonal items on offer you were spoiled with so much to choose from.

Baked items, beaded baubles, candles, Christmas cushions, festive jewellery and much more were on offer and the Artisan Market will be running every Saturday in the lead up to Christmas, so I’d highly recommend a look as you are likely to find the perfect present for that someone special.

Come Sunday I was able to stay at home the whole day – no this didn’t mean I was having a day off, far from it as every year my husband Chris and I open our home up by invitation for people to look around our festive display for a donation towards charities of our choice, this year it going to my mayoral charities, The Friends of Mewsbrook Park and Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association.

Please don’t think I live in a massive house, it’s just your standard home but as I’ve mentioned before I am slightly obsessed with Christmas and this is reflected in our home where I spend more than two weeks decorating every inch of it for the Christmas season.

From the dining room being transformed into a Christmas village to the smallest room in the house having an icicle themed make over, not a single inch is missed and everywhere is adorned with festive lustre, and a multitude of different themes working their way throughout.

With sales of Christmas cards lovingly handcrafted by my mother-in-law and delicious homemade traditional Greek cookies made by my friend Despina, donations and of course a raffle, we were delighted to announce that we raised £667!

I’d also like to thank all those who contributed to the collection at the Littlehampton Christmas event which raised £144.61 for my mayoral charities.

Thanks to everyone who is working hard throughout the town putting on great events, carol services and fundraisers at this busy time of year, and I hope to see lots of you as I get to as many of these as I possibly can.