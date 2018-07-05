Happy 70th birthday to the NHS!

The National Health Service turns 70 today, so it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions, to appreciate the vital role the service plays in our lives, and to recognise and thank the extraordinary NHS staff – the everyday heroes – who are there for us, day in, day out.

To mark the occasion Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group is going to be telling the NHS stories of people across the area who are also turning 70 this year.

We have been listening to people across the area about how the NHS has touched their lives and the difference it has made.

People have told us how the NHS has helped them to have a family, looked after their loved ones when they were sick, and helped them to live as happily and healthily as possible.

We will be sharing these stories on the CCG website over the coming weeks to celebrate our local residents and share our NHS birthday celebrations: www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk

Our provider trusts are also sharing their stories to mark the NHS’s 70 birthday.

Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, that runs Worthing Hospital, St Richard’s Hospital and Southlands Hospital, is celebrating by highlighting the contribution of staff and volunteers through a #OurNHSOurPeople campaign.

The trust is also looking back and recognising just how far their services have come since 1948 in a series of Then & Now posters and social media posts.

Follow us on Twitter – @westernsussex – or like the Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Facebook page to join in, share your own thoughts, memories and comments.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust is also celebrating their NHS 70 superstars, and telling stories about their staff and why the NHS at 70 is important to them.

They have brilliant stories from their staff who work across our communities, including physiotherapists, community nurses, and community hospital teams. Read their stories: www.sussexcommunity.nhs.uk

Mental health organisation, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, has been sharing 70 stories to mark 70 years of the NHS.

They have asked 70 service users, carers and staff members to tell their reflections on the NHS and why it means so much to them. You can read more on their website: www.sussexpartnership.nhs.uk

--

Did you know?

• The NHS in England treats more than 1.4 million patients every 24 hours.

• The NHS is one of the largest employers in the world, along with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the Indian railways and the Walmart supermarket chain.

• The NHS in England is expected to spend £126billion in 2018/19.

• There are more than 7,400 GP practices in England.

• In March 2017, the NHS employed 106,430 doctors, 285,893 nurses and health visitors, 21,597 midwives, 132,673 scientific, therapeutic and technical staff.

• There were 16 million total hospital admissions in England in 2015/16, 28 per cent more than a decade earlier.

• The total annual attendances at England’s accident and emergency departments was 23 million in 2016/17, 23.5 per cent higher than a decade earlier.

• In comparison with the healthcare systems of ten other countries (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and USA) the NHS was found to be the most impressive overall by the Commonwealth Fund in 2017.

---

---

