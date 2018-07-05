Do you have spare time to lend a hand?

If you have some spare time, either regularly or just now and then, you could put it to great use by volunteering.

Have a look at the opportunities below, and find lots more at www.do-it.org.

-

Committee members – Littlehampton Sea Cadets

The charity purpose of the Sea Cadet Corps is to promote the development of young people in achieving their physical, intellectual and social potential as individuals and as responsible citizens by the provision of education and leisure time activities using a nautical theme.

It is looking for volunteers with building experience to advise and lead a small management team in major projects such as refurbishment of the main headquarters and the rebuilding of the unit jetty, and possibly the future project of rebuilding the main drill hut into a two-storey building.

-

Client engagement – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects is a charity providing help and support to the homeless community.

The purpose of this role is to help create a calm and inviting space and environment for clients to come into.

You will welcome clients as they enter the breakfast club and engage with them, providing a friendly face and listening ear; assist clients with their needs and signpost them to staff members to assist with issues; and support staff and volunteers on duty.

-

Silver Surfers IT group leader – Angmering Community Centre Association

After the success of Windows 7 training courses and drop in sessions for people with specific problems on their laptops, the Angmering Community Centre Association is aiming to move its sessions on.

Volunteers with a knowledge of smart phones and tablets are particularly needed for the drop in sessions. In addition, it needs volunteers to run short courses to help people new to Windows 10.

-

Volunteer sessions worker – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers by providing a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in their care.

The group aims to counter isolation, provide friendship, company and stimulation whilst aiming to improve communication and social skills. Activities include board games, jigsaws, arts and crafts, and trips out to pubs.

As a volunteer sessions worker you will help to run this project under the supervision of the senior sessions worker. No special skills are required, you just need to be loving, caring and enthusiastic.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

