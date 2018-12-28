New Year’s Honours - East and West Sussex recipients

The work of several people across East and West Sussex has been recognised in the 2019 New Year’s Honours.

Those working in healthcare, the police and charity are among the names in the list released this evening (Friday December 28).

Former Crawley resident and current England football team manager Gareth Southgate gets an OBE, both for services to football and in recognition of England’s semi-final run at the 2018 World Cup.

Here is the list of East and West Sussex recipients:

DBE

Marianne Griffiths. Chief executive Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to the NHS. (West Sussex)

CBE

Julia Catherine Donaldson, MBE. Author. For services to Literature. (West Sussex)

Sophie Okonedo, OBE. Actress. For services to Drama. (East Sussex)

OBE

Peter Nigel Boorman. Regional Lead for Emergency Preparedness Resilience and Response, NHS England (London). For services to Emergency Response. (Portslade, East Sussex)

Christopher Barry Riddell. Illustrator. For services to Illustration and to charity. (Brighton, East Sussex)

MBE

Dr Chris Berry. Senior Education Adviser Department for International Development, Sierra Leone. For services to Developing Education in Sierra Leone. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Nicholas David Coombe. Principal Management Technical Adviser London Fire Brigade. For services to Fire Safety. (Crawley, West Sussex)

Martin Frost. For services to Disappearing Fore-edge Painting. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Dr Owen Charles Johnson. Registrar Tree Register of the British Isles. For services to the Environment. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

Penelope Angela Kaye. Macmillan Specialist Dietitian East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Dietetics. (Bexhill-On-Sea, East Sussex)

Ian Daniel Kerwood. For services to Sports Shooting and to charity. (Fletching, East Sussex)

Susan Lynne Rogers. Manager Mobility Centres of England. For services to Transport. (Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex)

Deborah Louise Soave. Neurological Physiotherapist East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Long-Term Conditions. (Lower Willingdon, East Sussex)

Brian John Sullivan. Head of Contingency Planning and Security. Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Emergency Planning and to Management. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Moira Lynn Tracey. Exchequer Forecast manager HM Treasury. For public and voluntary service and services to the Exchequer. (Crawley, West Sussex)

BEM

Keith Alan Brown. For services to the community in Billingshurst West Sussex. (Billingshurst, West Sussex)

Sylvia Jean Holder. For services to Education in Kovalam India. (Hove, East Sussex)

John Kenealy. Formerly Police Constable Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (Hove, East Sussex)

Constable Bernadette Lawrie. Sussex Police. For services to Policing. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Joan Osborne. Veterans Bowls Club Co-ordinator Brighton Blind Veterans UK. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Daphne Marina Maria Snowden. For services to charity and to the community in Littlehampton West Sussex. (Littlehampton, West Sussex)

Margaret Bessie Wells. Volunteer Crohn’s and Colitis UK. For services to People with Colitis and Crohn’s Disease. (Hastings, East Sussex)

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL

Constable Caroline Elaine Adams. Constable Sussex Police.