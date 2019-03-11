Nando's responds to Teville Gate restaurant rumours

Nando's has responded to rumours it could be moving into Teville Gate.

In February, the owners of the site next to Worthing railway station submitted a planning application to Worthing Borough Council.

What Teville Gate could look like, and inset, Nando's

The plans included 378 residential units, a 83-bedroom hotel, a supermarket, a gym and space for retail and restaurants, with the site owner claiming 'several household names' had committed to opening stores there.

Social media users questioned whether Nando's would finally move into the town by taking some of this space, having done a u-turn on moving into the Montague Quarter development.

The Herald contacted Nando's to set the record straight.

In a short but to the point response, a spokesman for the company said: "We aren’t one of the household names."

This comes after the popular poultry chain opened a restaurant in Eastbourne last month.