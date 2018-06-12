Miniature railway set to celebrate 70th anniversary

A miniature railway is celebrating the next platform in their history with a special gala weekend.

The Littlehampton Miniature Railway in Mewsbrook Park was originally opened over the Whitsun weekend of May 15 to 17 in 1948. Seventy years later, the club is marking its platinum anniversary from 10am on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, at the park. In addition to the railway’s three resident internal combustion locomotives, attractions will include visiting vehicles from Hotham Park Railway and the Fairbourne Railway, and a display of models from Worthing and District Society of Model Engineers, with their five-inch gauge raised portable track. Normal fares apply, no booking needed.