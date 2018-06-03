Mardi Gras show display of talent

Mardi Gras was in full swing for students from Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, as they showed off fashion creations at the annual themed hair and make-up show.

The charity show, at Pelham Campus in Brighton, featured more than 120 students from the Brighton campus and Northbrook MET college, Worthing, who are all studying a variety of hair and make-up courses.

A new partnership has been launched between the MET and the Francesco Group, which will operate salons within the college. Staff say this will give students hands-on experience in a professional environment as well as being an asset to the local communities who patronise the salons.

This year’s judges were Rachel Hunt from the Francesco Group, Daniel Lustig, Stephen Webb and Jacqui Taylor from Lustig and Webb and Dan Leo Stanley and Lora Griffin from Simon Webster Hair.

Judge Lora Griffin said, “I’m pleased to be involved as I want to support local hairdressing. I had a sporadic, broken education so the fact that the MET are offering such high quality education, with career opportunities afterwards is something I think is really exciting and quite special. All the judges were really blown away with the standard.”

The best in show prize winner across all categories was Djenabu Miranda with a feathered creation to fit the Mardi Gras theme of the contest.

Judge Daniel Lustig said: “I love judging this competition. It’s good fun and an opportunity to see who the next big talent out there is going to be.”

The money raised was given to The Sussex Cancer Fund, which was established in 1981 to work with the NHS to create new and improved facilities providing the cancer care for Sussex. The charity is said to be very close to the hearts of several MET staff members within the hair and beauty team.

The full list of runners-up and winners are:

Level 1 runner-up Worthing: Danielle Macari

Level 1 winner Worthing: Dianna Spasska

Level 1 runner-up Brighton: Alish Frappe

Level 1 winner Brighton: Paige Griffiths

Level 2 under 19 runner up: Lucy Hancocks

Level 2 under 19 winner: Kitty Saunby

Level 2 over 19 runner up: Martina Petrova

Level 2 over 19 winner: Indre Jonusiate

Level 2 hair and makeup artistry runner up: Laura Wickham

Level 2 hair and makeup artistry winner: Lauren Gibson

Level 3 under 19 runner up: Ellie Gunn

Level 3 under 19 winner: Jade Lacey

Level 3 over 19 runner up: Sian Broadway

Level 3 over 19 winner: Sandra Taylor

Level 3 media hair and makeup runner up: Isabella Finlay-Smith

Level 3 media hair and makeup winner: Nazia Shiekh