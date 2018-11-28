Man falls from multi-storey car park in Worthing

A man has fallen from a multi-storey car park in Worthing.

Acccording to an eyewitness, a man is currently being treated by paramedics at the entrance of the High Street multi-storey car park in High Street, Worthing, next to the Guildbourne Centre.

At least three police cars are at the scene, along with at least three ambulances. It is understood the air ambulance is on its way.

The incident is believed to have happened at about 2pm.

Police could be seen on the fourth floor of the car park.

