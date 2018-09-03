Lyminster Church collage history sought

Do you remember helping to make a large collage of Lyminster Parish Church many years ago?

Lyminster Ladies are trying to trace anyone who may have been involved, in preparation for an art trail later this month.

Margaret Russell said: “We think the date may be during the 1960s. The collage shows the church, with nuns going up the pathway towards the door. The legend of the Knuckerhole dragon with Jim Pulk who slayed the dragon is also depicted.”

St Mary Magdalene Church is taking part in The Gift Art Trail around churches in the area on September 28 and 29. This trail’s theme is Living Waters and the craft and artworks on display will celebrate the gift of creativity.

Margaret added: “We plan to have the collage on display. It would be lovely if we could trace anyone who was involved with this project to find out more about when this was completed and any other information we can use with regard to this collage.”

Call Margaret Russell on 01903 714822 or email marray30@tiscali.co.uk

