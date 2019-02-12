Look and Sea Centre 'gets interest' after going on the market

The Look and Sea Centre in Littlehampton has gone on the market - and Arun District Council has confirmed there has already been some interest.

An advert for the Surrey Street landmark has appeared online by Flude Commercial, which listed the 5,786 sq ft building for rent at a guide price of £80,000 per year. Click here to see the advert.

Look and Sea Centre in Surrey Street, Littlehampton

It said the whole building is available to lease, 'excluding the space occupied and separately let to the popular YHA hostel'.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said: "At this early stage all we can say is that there’s been interest and we’re looking forward to working with a new leaseholder."

Once a deal has been confirmed, the council will provide an update, they said, but could not confirm a time frame at this stage.

Arun District Councillors voted to find a business to run the whole building as a café, restaurant or bar last year, leaving the visitor information centre and educational experience previously housed at the centre needing a new home.

The iconic building closed suddenly at the end of August last year.

Interested parties can contact Mary Jackson from Flude Commercial on 01243 929140.

