London to Brighton Veteran Car Run - here’s all you need to know

More than 400 intrepid drivers and their hardy passengers will set out on the world famous London to Brighton Veteran Car Run on Sunday, November 4.

The first of the vehicles, dating back to pre-1905, will leave Hyde Park at 06.59 am and travel down Constitution Hill, past Buckingham Palace on to The Mall.

The vintage car run at Crawley (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Half of the participants will travel over Westminster Bridge and follow the traditional A23 route via Kennington, Brixton and Streatham Common. The other half will leave over Lambeth Bridge then journey via Vauxhall, Clapham Common and Tooting.

The two routes merge on the A236 north of Croydon and head to the halfway halt in Crawley High Street.

A spokesman said: “Crawley High Street also marks an important stage on the run as it’s the start of the Regularity Time Trial, the only competitive element of the event. Finishing 13 miles away in Burgess Hill, the Regularity Time Trial requires drivers to get as close to a chosen average speed as possible.

“After Burgess Hill, the cavalcade tackles yet more scenic but demanding Sussex roads over the rolling South Downs, passing through Hassocks and Clayton before re-joining the A23 for the run into Brighton and the seaside finish on Madeira Drive. Adding to this year’s spectacle, many of the busy pubs along the 60-mile route will opening early and supporting the event’s charity partner The Movember Foundation.”

Acknowledged as the longest running motoring event in the world and attracting huge wayside crowds numbering tens of thousands as well as numerous entries from right around the globe, the annual pageant dates back to 1927.

It was founded to commemorate the Emancipation Run of 1896, which celebrated the new-found freedom of motorists granted by the ‘repeal of the Red Flag Act.’

The Act raised the speed limit to 14mph and abolished the need for a man carrying a red flag to walk ahead of the cars whenever they were being driven.

Except from the start all timings are approximate.

The first cars are expected at the Crawley halt from 8.15am with the last leaving by 2pm.

The first car is due at the Madeira Drive finish at shortly after 10 am.

To be sure of a coveted finishers’ medal, participants need to make it to the finish before sunset at 4.30pm.

6.59 am - 8.15 am: Constitution Hill, London

6.59 am - 8.15 am: The Mall, London

6.59 am - 8.15 am: Horse Guards Parade, London

7.05 am - 8.20 am: Westminster Bridge, London

7.10 am - 9.15 am: Clapham Common, London

7.35 am - 11.00 am: Croydon – A236, A235 and A23

7.50 am - 11.30 am: Redhill – A23

8.00 am - 12.15 pm: Gatwick – A23

8.20 am - 2.00 pm: Crawley High Street

8.45 am - 2.30 pm: Cuckfield High Street, B2114

8:55 am - 3.00 pm: Burgess Hill – B2036

9:00 am - 3.30 pm: Clayton Hill – A273

10.04 am - 4.30 pm: Brighton – Madeira Drive